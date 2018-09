NORWICH – After a scoreless first half between Norwich and Bainbridge-Guilford, five goals were scored during the second 40 minutes of play with the Purple Tornado coming out as a 3-2 winner over the Bobcats Thursday afternoon.

Norwich’s Gabe Gawronski tacked on the first goal of the game, giving the home team the advantage.

Gawronski received a pass from Mujuni Mutabiilwa later in the half and found the back of the net once again with 9:48 left in the contest.