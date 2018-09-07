Lady Marauders score first win of the season over Herkimer

HERKIMER – Sherbrune-Earlville won their season opener against Herkimer with a final of 1-0 on Tuesday.

The only goal of the contest was scored by the Lady Marauders’ Jessie Burato, who took the pass from the stick of teammate Dalaney Parker for the assist.

The Marauders were awarded nine corners of the game while the home team was earned 10.

Recording the shut out win as the keeper was S-E’s Jade Diamond who stopped all six Herkimer shots taken.

Sherburne-Earlville hosts Herkimer, Morrisivlle-Eaton and Sidney this weekend for their annual tournament. Games start on Friday afternoon and will be played at the Marauder Stadium.

Sherburne-Earlville1, Herkimer 0

Goals-Assists: (S-E) Jessie Burato 1-0, Dalaney Parker 0-1. (H) None.

Shots-Corners: (S-E) 10-9; (H) 6-10.

Saves: (S-E) Jade Diamond 6; (H) Kait Ovitt 9.

Sidney 229, Oxford 231

OXFORD – The Blackhawks came close to defeating last year’s MAC Champion Sidney but lost by a mere two strokes on Wednesday at Blue Stone.

Dominic Hartwell of Sidney and Oxford’s Garrett Depew medaled with a 41 for the day and the rest of the field stayed very close. However it was the play of three Warriors who turned in scorecards of 48 that handed Sidney the win.