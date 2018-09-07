Drug dealer pleads guilty to reduced felony and is sent to treatment instead of jail

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 7th, 2018

NORWICH – A Norwich man charged after a drug investigation in Chenango County pleaded guilty in court on Monday, and was scheduled for release on the same day.

Brent T. McDaniels, 29, of Norwich pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and told the court about his drug transactions in the City of Norwich.

In court, McDaniels admitted to selling heroin out of his apartment on Eaton Ave in the City of Norwich throughout April of this year, and he was sentenced to receive treatment at an in-house treatment facility, along with drug treatment court.


