Tornado Volleyball starts season with tournament win and promising play in loss to Class AA Elmira

NORWICH – This past Saturday saw nine area varsity volleyball teams participate in a tournament scrimmage. Norwich and Unadilla Valley were the final two teams remaining by the afternoon to face each other in the championship game of the Norwich brush-up tournament.

The hosting Lady Purple Tornado were crowned champions after downing the Storm in a best two-out-three final match, winning in two games with scores of 25-11 in both.

Norwich completed the day at a perfect 10-0, beating teams from Delhi ( 25-9, 25-10), Walton (25-10, 25-6), Sidney (25-9, 25-12), and Greene (25-7, 25-13).

Throughout tournament play, several Norwich players shined.

Ripley and Riley Strong, the twin Tornado setters, combined for a total of 46 assists over the course of their five matches.

Alexis Taylor, one of Norwich's returning middle hitters this season, powered home 18 kills while teammate Gabby Eddy scored 15 points for the host team with kills as well.