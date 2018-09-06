Unadilla Valley School District prepares for new school year

NEW BERLIN – As this year’s summer vacation comes to a close, the Unadilla Valley School District prepares to welcome students and teachers back next week with new events as another school year begins.

With the first day of school falling on next Wednesday, September 5, Unadilla Valley School District officials said they believe new staff and programing will help to make this school year another successful one.

“We’ve welcomed in a new administrator to our administrative team, her name is Julia Wick, and she is our Early College Highschool Director, which is a brand new position dedicated towards helping students find a college to meet their needs,” said Unadilla Valley District Clerk Valerie Doliver.