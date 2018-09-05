Petrutoni, Bobcats run past Hornets in season opener

By Cassandra Negley

BAINBRIDGE – Bainbridge-Guilford senior Nick Petrutoni racked up more than 100 yards on two touchdown runs in the first quarter alone to send the Bobcats to a 32-14 victory over Harpursville/Afton in the opening game of the 2018 football season Friday night.

Petrutoni scored on a 37-yard rush less than a minute into the game and added one in the final minutes on a 78-yard run. B-G led, 12-0, going into the second quarter.

The senior scored four of the team’s five touchdowns and had 11 carries for 204 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per carry. He had one reception for 18 yards.

The team totaled 295 yards. Alan Terzo had five carries for 23 yards and Garrett Ives had six carries for 18 yards

Quarterback Evan Hyzer went 2-for-7 for 23 yards.