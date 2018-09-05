Lady Tornado nets back-to-back win by one goal

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 5th, 2018

WATERVILLE – The Norwich girls soccer team is off to its best start in a few years after winning the last two out of three games played. On Tuesday, the took down Section III opponent Dolgeville 2-1 in the Watertown Classic to move into the championship game on Saturday.

Before the holiday weekend, the Lady Purple Tornado topped league contender Susquehanna Valley in a one goal game.

Tuesday's game saw the first goal hit the back of the net from Nicole Jeffrey after her teammate Halea Eaton fired a cross ball in her direction.


