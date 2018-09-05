Marauders bounce back from championship loss with 7-1 win over Mustangs; S-E places second in own tournament

MOUNT MARKHAM – The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders trailed early as the Mustangs’ Seth Donahoe converted a corner kick five minutes into the game, giving Mt. Markham a 1-0 lead. The Marauders responded with seven unanswered goals to earn their second win of the season with a final of 7-1 Tuesday afternoon.

Sherburne-Earlville started their scoring in the first half, adding four to the scoreboard before half time.

Edward Geier recorded his first varsity hat trick as well as tacking on an assist to his statline. His teammate, Owen Rodriguez recorded two goals in the contest while first year varsity players Kegan Kane and Dan Scholl each recorded their first varsity goals.

The Mauraders are off to a 2-1 start following their annual opening season tournament.

S-E opened up their season with a 1-0 victory over the Unadilla Valley Storm.