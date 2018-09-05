NCSD recognizes Teacher and Employee of the Year

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – In kicking off the 2018-19 academic year, Norwich City School District recognized its Teacher and Employee of the Year on Tuesday morning.

Norwich City School District Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan named Alison Locke Teacher of the Year and Joni Figary Employee of the Year on Tuesday as staff returned for the upcoming academic year.

Locke, a science teacher who has served the district for 16 years, was recognized by O'Sullivan as "...soft spoken, but a giant in the classroom."