CHESTER – Charlene LaFever, along with other members of the Chen-Del-O bowling Association traveled to Chester, NY to participate in the annual USBC NYS Women’s Senior Singles Tournament on August 25-26.

LaFever bowls on the Golden 20s league at Family Recreation Lanes and on the Monday Morning Coffee League at 20th Century Lanes in Sidney. Entering the tournament with a 139 average, Charlene received a tournament award pin for bowling a 200 game.