UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital donates school supplies

NORWICH – UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital employees have been gathering school supplies and equipment for the last several months. The goal was to support as many school children with supplies as possible. With the first day of school just over a week away the hospital employees sorted the donated supplies.

The hospital packed 28 backpacks this year ranging from K-12th! The support we received from the Chenango Memorial Hospital staff was overwhelming and shows the continued willingness to help the community. Erin Schuman, one of the hospital’s drive organizers commented, “It was like Christmas every day when I would check the donation bins! Because our staff was so generous, we have enough supplies to donate to local schools and organizations! Seeing our co-workers come together to make sure these children got off to the right start is nothing short of amazing!”