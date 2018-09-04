Norwich woman says her home was only used for cocaine transactions

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 4th, 2018

NORWICH – A Norwich woman arrested in a drug raid testified in court about the specific drugs she allowed to be sold in her home, and the person who was selling them.

Linda S. Murray, 54, of Norwich was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance following a no-knock search warrant by the Norwich Police Department and Chenango County Sheriff's Office.

In court on Friday, Murray waived her right to be indicted by a grand jury, and pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal nuisance in exchange for a year in the Chenango County Correctional Facility.


