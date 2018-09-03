YMCA Bolts track team provides opportunity for the youth athletes of Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Norwich Family YMCA’s youth track team is a unique program. Not only is it designed to introduce kids to and teach them the skills of track and field, but it has also produced a competitive team, creating opportunities for outstanding track athletes to advance to higher levels. In November, track and field athletes as well as other sport participants are welcome to join the competitive team for the indoor track season.

“Over the years, we’ve introduced many young athletes to the sport of track and field,” said Shannon Gawronski, Bolts head coach and YMCA Health and Fitness Director. “We invite all kids, even as young as six years old, to join the Bolts just to learn the joy of the sport. Many just want to have fun, be a part of a team, and play running games at the end of practice. Other kids continue to love the events and evolve into great track and field athletes.”

Gawronski has provided a successful program to the area in the few short years of existence due to the commitment of her and her coaching staff and what they are able to offer the kids who join.

Former Norwich stand-out track athlete and now assistant coach, Sidney Chaffee said, “What’s special about a program like this is most kids only learn about track by doing an end of the year unit in gym class, composed mainly of races on the grass. They don’t learn all of the other aspects of track and field and they don’t have any real venues in which to compete until middle school.