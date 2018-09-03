Branham wins 24th CCC title

By Cassandra Negley

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – Bob Branham won his 24th Canasawacta Country Club (CCC) Championship this month, shooting an overall 208 in the three-round men’s gross division.

Ten players went out in the afternoon round of 18 to try and overcome Branham’s opening-round 69, but a strong back nine sent him to victory. Branham shot an overall 66 in the afternoon, going out in 37 with one birdie and two bogeys and coming in with four birdies and an eagle for a 29. He shot 73 in the final round.