Frank Speziale photo

The 2018 NBT Bank Free Summer Concert Series presented by the Chenango Blues Association wrapped-up on Thursday night with a high-energy performance by Shinyribs in Norwich’s East Park. The eight-piece band stemming from Austin, Texas brought the summer concert series out with a bang by performing country-soul and swamp-funk music for over 1,000 attendees. Pictured here, the Tijuana Trainwreck Horns and Shinyribs front man Kevin Russell.