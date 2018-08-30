Camouflage & Mimicry: Animal Survival Strategies

SHERBURNE – The Chenango County Bird Club will hold an educational seminar on bird's survival strategies, and all are invited to attend.

At 7 p.m. on September 12, the Chenango County Bird Club will host an educational seminar called "Camouflage & Mimicry: Animal Survival Strategies," at the Roger's Environmental Education Center's Visitor Center.

The bird club's presenter, Victor Lamoureaux, is a Binghamton area naturalist with a PhD in Biology from the State University of New York at Binghamton.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 28% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook