Premier art magazine ranks Colorscape among best shows in nation

NORWICH – With less than two weeks remaining until the 24th annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, the Norwich based festival announced it has been ranked as one of Sunshine Artist magazine's 200 Best shows of 2018 ahead of thousands of other shows in the country.

Dubbed "America's Premier Art & Craft Show Magazine," Sunshine Artist magazine ranked Colorscape as the 92nd Best Fine Art & Design Show ahead of thousands in the nation and among only three other shows in New York State based on participating artists' surveys.

Colorscape Executive Director Celeste Friend said, "From the point of view of the artist, this is the list that artists look at to figure out, 'Where are the best shows in the country?' This is going to help us draw even better artists than we've already had."