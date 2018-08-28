American Red Cross to hold local blood drives after critical summer shortage

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County will host five American Red Cross blood drives over the next month as the Red Cross aims to replenish blood supply after what it calls a "critical summer blood shortage."

The first blood drive will take place in Norwich on Tuesday, August 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 2782 located at 61-63 East Main Street.

A release from the American Red Cross states, "Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage."


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 36% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook