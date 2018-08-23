United Way report takes aim a financial instability

NORWICH – The Chenango United Way is playing part in an effort to address the economic challenges of nearly half the New York population.

The organization has joined a collaboration of United Ways from around the state to update a report spotlighting what they call the Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed (ALICE) population.

People who fit the ALICE category live above the poverty threshold but have a hard time living paycheck to paycheck.

The report considers a range of different types of households, including those with multiple incomes or a single income, as well as single person households and seniors living on a fixed income.

In New York, the ALICE populace represents roughly 44 percent the statewide population, including residents of New York City. In Chenango County, numbers are a bit lower at just 30 percent, according to the United Way’s 2016 ALICE report.