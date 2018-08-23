Norwich schools to offer no cost breakfast and lunch to all students

NORWICH – Norwich City School District announced this week it will offer breakfast and lunch at no cost to students on school days during the 2018-19 academic year.

The announcement comes after NCSD qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) to provide no cost breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of economic status, no paperwork necessary.

NCSD Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan said, "We know that all families can benefit from this program especially those who may have more limited resources. We now know that we can guarantee every child in the district will receive a breakfast and lunch regardless of income level."