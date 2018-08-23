Chenango 911 center aims to fortify cyber security

NORWICH – Recent scares of online hacking have the Chenango County 911 dispatch center taking steps to strengthen its own cyber security.

Safety officials appeared before the county’s Safety and Rules Committee on Wednesday to discuss the matter and suggest what can be done to ward off potential attacks on the their online network.

A leading concern is the county’s 911 call center which has transitioned from traditional copper phone lines to an internet based system over the years. Calls and texts to 911 are stored on servers located in different parts of the country, making the entire network susceptible to hacking by outsiders.