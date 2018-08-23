Tight point battles highlight the AMP race show this Friday

AFTON – After having a week off due to the Delaware County Fair in Walton, the Afton Motorsports Park returns to racing action this Friday night.

On the action packed racing card will be six divisions of racing. Of those six, three feature track championship point battles that is bound to grab any race fans attention.

In the ZMK Construction Modified division, a three way race for the lucrative track championship and with three point races remaining, it’s anyone guess who will come out on top. Heading into this Friday’s show, Brett Tonkin is leading the points with 563 while Mitch Gibbs is second with 557, and Rusty Smith is in third with 547. With 16 points seperating the top three in points, this battle will be worth the price of admission.

The Trophy Guy IMCA Modifieds, which uses the national IMCA Points, sees two drivers tied at the top. Beau Ballard and Tyler Stoddard are tied with 365 points with three point shows remaining. Jake Maynard is in third with 353. Although car counts have been on the low side for this division, the racing action has been very competitive all season long.

In the Chambers & O’Hara Open Sportsman division, it is a two driver race for the championship. Defending and two-time consecutive track champion Claude Hutchings, Jr. currently leads the points with 561. Third generation racer Tyler Hart has shown that consistency (no feature wins) also wins championships as he sits in second with 550 points. These two talented drivers will race very hard over the last three points races to see who comes out on top in the end.

The Butler Auto Sales Crate Sportsman sees Corey Cormier leading the way with 594 points. Not to far behind is Gary Smith in second with 537 points. Smith has a chance to grab the championship if Cormier stumbles over the next three weeks.

Butch Green has dominated the Rinker Insurance Agency Street Stocks all year long with nine feature wins and 636 points. Dustin Harris is second with 563 and is going to need plenty of help to make it interesting for the championship.

Ralph Cuozzo is trying to add to his Afton Motorsports Park Four Cylinder Truck track championships. Currently, Cuozzo has eight feature wins and 684 points with his team mate Bob Crandall in second with 625. Anything can happen over the next three weeks and Crandall is able to swoop in and steal the championship away from Cuozzo.

This Friday night will see pit gates opening at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates opening 30 minutes later. Hot laps are scheduled for a start time of 6:15 p.m. and the first heat goes green at 7 p.m.

Pit admission where no track license or membership is required is $30. Grandstand admission is $12, $10 for seniors age 62 and up. Youth aged 9 to 14 are $5 while 8 and under are free with a paid adult admission.

Afton Motorsports Park will run on Friday, August 31 and the following week on September 7, which is Championship Night. Both shows will feature an action packed six division show that is completed in a reasonable time frame.

For more information on Afton Motorsports Park please log on to the World Wide Web at www.aftonmotorsportspark.com or by calling (607)-639-DIRT (3478) or (607)-624-3772.

Afton Motorsports Park is fast, fun, and furious...come check it out.

– JR Kennerup, Afton Motorsports Park