Memo pushed graphic sex questions for Clinton

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh suggested that attorneys preparing to question President Bill Clinton in 1998 seek graphic details about the president’s sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

The questions are part of a two-page memo in which Kavanaugh advised Independent Counsel Ken Starr and others not to give the president “any break” during upcoming questioning unless he resigned, confessed perjury or issued a public apology to Starr.

He suggested Clinton be asked whether he had phone sex with Lewinsky and whether he engaged in other specific sexual acts that he vividly described.

Kavanaugh worked on Starr’s team investigating Clinton. He said it may not be “our job to impose sanctions on him, but it is our job to make his pattern of revolting behavior clear — piece by painful piece.”

The memo was released Monday by the National Archives and Records Administration as lawmakers seek more details about Kavanaugh’s credentials to serve on the nation’s highest court.

In the subject line, Kavanaugh asks, “Slack for the President?”

Kavanaugh goes on to answer the question with a resounding no.

He said he had tried to bend over backward to be fair to Clinton and to think of reasonable defenses for his behavior, but in the end, became convinced there were none. “The idea of going easy on him at the questioning is thus abhorrent to me,” Kavanaugh wrote.