ALBANY – Local reps in Albany are calling for a public apology from Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his recent remarks.

The Governor said at an event on Wednesday that America was “never that great,” a jab at President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign slogan.

“We’re not going to make America great again; it was never that great,” Cuomo said. “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.”