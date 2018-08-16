County board hears solar perks pitch

CHENANGO COUNTY – Advocates of solar energy say there are job opportunities in the field of solar – a message which has some local leaders taking notice.

The Chenango County Board of Supervisors on Monday was presented the latest in solar energy opportunities by a representative of Southern Tier Solar Works (STSW), a not-for-profit organization developing solar industry in Chenango, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, and Tioga counties.

According to STSW, solar is one of the largest job creators in the country, but certified contractors who specialize in the area are lacking.

The organization's currently developing a clean energy career pathways program which it says will guide young people toward promising opportunities in the solar workforce. That’s good news, especially for county officials looking to keep young people in the area, said STSW Clean Energy Program Director Adam Flindt.