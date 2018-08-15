A new leader emerges in SNB Horseshoe Club

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – Climbing to the top of the leaderboard for the South New Berlin Horseshoe club is Service Pharmacy, losing just one of the their matches in the last three weeks of play.

Larry Loomis and Allen Bush sit in first place with a record of 42-18 but Sheryl and Bob Rowe of Laughlin’s Lawn Care are just a half of a game behind in second place. The leaders are just a full game ahead the third place team Newton’s Reconditioning (Linda Ashcraft and John Newton).

As games need to still be made up due to the weather over the last few weeks, teams like Lloyd BBQ, Gilligan’s, Potter Tires, and Baillie Lumber are not out the running.