Fate of Cook Park up for debate

GREENE – Losing tens of thousands of dollars to Cook Park every year and unable to get rid of it, county officials are mulling options for the park that could ultimately change how it’s run.

Since 1961, the county owned Cook Park in Greene has been a recreational haven for campers, currently boasting 40 camp sites for tents, campers and RVs, as well as daytime use for fishers, boaters and hikers.

But the campground has faced challenges over the years. The county, unable to break even on daytime, overnight and seasonal rates, is looking at a nearly $40,000 deficit in the park’s $72,000 budget this year after the burdening cost of upkeep and management.

The financial loss is nothing new for the county. For years, the county’s Planning and Ag Buildings and Grounds committees have brainstormed ways of turning the tide, including adding possible amenities like swimming, internet, and a higher-grade power source than the campground’s current 20-30 amp electric.

Yet county officials haven’t followed through with these upgrades, citing costs that simply don’t outweigh the benefits. Without the same services offered by larger private and state owned parks in the area, Cook Park is finding it harder to compete, says Chenango County Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Julie Gates.