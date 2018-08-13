Mid-York Concert Band seeks musicians ahead of season

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 13th, 2018

NORWICH – The Mid-York Concert Band, under the direction of Mark D. Sands, will enter its fourth full season with a rehearsal from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11 in the Norwich Middle School band room. As the band hopes to increase in size, interested area musicians are invited to attend the Mid-York Concert Band (MYCB) rehearsal to potentially join the group.

Currently comprised of 45 local musicians, Sands said of the Mid-York Concert Band, “We are looking to grow and welcome all interested wind and percussion musicians to join us this year. I hope more area musicians will take the opportunity to come to a rehearsal and check us out.”


