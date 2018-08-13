New York State Police crack down on speeders

NEW YORK – Nearly 800 people received speeding tickets in a week’s span following the New York State Police’s crackdown on speeders throughout the state.

The “Speed Week” is a week where law enforcement in the State of New York is encouraged to go out and make sure speed zones are enforced for the safety of both the speeder, and the other drivers or pedestrians around them.

The speed week began on August 1, and ended at 12 a.m. on August 8.

“Our top priority is safety,” said New York State Police Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska. “We want people to slow down and get to their destination safely.”