Man faces his 23rd conviction after allegedly driving high

NORWICH – After committing crimes around the United States, a 64 year old man appeared in Chenango County Court on Friday, and discussed his criminal history and how it should impact his release from jail.

Brian A. James, 64, of South Plymouth, appeared in court on Friday and court officials discussed his current case and background before setting his bail at $3,500 – which he said he had readily available.

"Mr. James has four felony and nine misdemeanor convictions in New York State, along with four convictions in Ohio, and five convictions in Kentucky," said Assistant District Attorney Michael Ferrarese.