Dietrich hired as Student-Athlete Success and Community Engagement Coordinator at Daemen College

Photo provided by Daemen Athletics

AMHERST, N.Y. – Hailey Dietrich, a former student-athlete at William Smith College and University at Buffalo staffer, has been named the next Student-Athlete Success and Community Engagement Coordinator at Daemen College, interim athletics director Brandi Guerinot announced today.

Dietrich will play an integral role in the development of Daemen’s growing number of student-athletes, from monitoring their academic progress and mental health, to overseeing the department’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and its initiatives. She will also coordinate a number of community service initiatives and several special events put on by the department for student-athletes throughout the academic year.