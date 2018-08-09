Dietrich hired as Student-Athlete Success and Community Engagement Coordinator at Daemen College

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 9th, 2018

Photo provided by Daemen Athletics

AMHERST, N.Y. – Hailey Dietrich, a former student-athlete at William Smith College and University at Buffalo staffer, has been named the next Student-Athlete Success and Community Engagement Coordinator at Daemen College, interim athletics director Brandi Guerinot announced today.

Dietrich will play an integral role in the development of Daemen’s growing number of student-athletes, from monitoring their academic progress and mental health, to overseeing the department’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and its initiatives. She will also coordinate a number of community service initiatives and several special events put on by the department for student-athletes throughout the academic year.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook