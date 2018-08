ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York hunting and trapping licenses for the upcoming season are now on sale.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is selling sporting licenses that are valid Sept. 1 through August 2019. Hunters also can get deer management permits for the 2018-19 seasons.

Licenses and permits are available through authorized agents, by telephone and online.

State officials say New York has nearly 600,000 licensed hunters.