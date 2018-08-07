Norwich prepares for the 171st Chenango County Fair

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – The 171st Chenango County Fair will kick off on Tuesday, and this year's participants will be able to take part in a variety of events including electric demos, races, concerts, tractor pulls, and demolition derbies.

This year's Chenango County Fair will run from August 7 until August 12 at the Chenango County Fairgrounds on 168 East Main St. in Norwich, and it'll have numerous activities including both free and ticket based performances.

As for the free shows, every day shows created by Tired Iron Antique Machinery Displays, Conservation Area, Chris Lantz: Chainsaw Carver, Chi-Chi The Clown, J.D. Winslow Horses, and events clubs in Exhibition Hall will be available to view at no cost to the participant.