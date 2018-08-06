2018 Greater Norwich Foundation scholarship recipients announced

Frank Speziale photo

Pictured: 2018 Greater Norwich Foundation scholarship recipients were announced on July 31. Pictured here in back, Kalie Binelli, Madison Hafele, Eleanor O’Neill, Greater Norwich Foundation (GNF) Trustee Patrick Flanagan, GNF Trustee Patricia Smith, GNF Trustee Thomas Emerson, GNF Trustee Frederic Miers, Megan Turner, Caroline Stewart, Delilah Geislinger. In front, Graham Rudy, Josiah Shaver, Scott Tomanocy, Holly Sullivan, LeahAnne Humphrey, Wesley Mills, and Michael Hayes. Scholarship recipients not pictured are Zackery Race, Robert Shepard, Andrew Barry, Emily Layman and Derek Rubottom.

NORWICH – The 2018 Greater Norwich Foundation Scholarship recipients gathered at NBT Bank in Norwich on Tuesday, July 31.