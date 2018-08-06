Gillette Carnival celebrates another year at the Otsego County Fair

MORRIS – For the past 60 years the Gillette Carnival has been a force in the fun and entertainment market throughout the United States, and for some – a major reason to return to the Otsego County Fair.

The family owned and operated carnival is tasked with maintaining, operating, and upgrading the equipment used on the carnival side of the fair.

Some family members have been part of the carnival for their entire lives, and plan on continuing the tradition for years to come. This year, carnival workers took part in the fair from July 31 until this past Sunday, and then it was time to pack up and move on to the next one.