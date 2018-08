CHENANGO COUNTY A Norwich business owner is calling all veterans who have been stationed in South Korea to attend a reunion gathering on August 15 to commemorate Korea's National Liberation Day.

Owner of La Maison Blanche and the Bohemian Moon, MiBy Kim said she is hoping for a large turnout of veterans who either served in the Korean War or who served in South Korea after the war to attend the gathering, as she fulfills a wish of her 92-year-old father, SeWon Kim.