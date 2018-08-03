Norwich man caught breaking into vehicles by good citizen

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 3rd, 2018

NORWICH – The Norwich Police Department arrested a man on Friday morning after they witnessed him rummaging through another person's vehicle.

Lucas A. Wright, 22, of Norwich, was charged with four counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after police said with the help of an observant citizen, they caught Wright stealing from a parked vehicle in the City of Norwich.

Based on police documents, the arrest occurred at 1 a.m. on Friday morning following a citizen's complaint to the Norwich Police Station. Wright was found with loose change on his person, and after being processed he was held pending arraignment at Norwich City Court.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 30% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook