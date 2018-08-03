Norwich man caught breaking into vehicles by good citizen

NORWICH – The Norwich Police Department arrested a man on Friday morning after they witnessed him rummaging through another person's vehicle.

Lucas A. Wright, 22, of Norwich, was charged with four counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after police said with the help of an observant citizen, they caught Wright stealing from a parked vehicle in the City of Norwich.

Based on police documents, the arrest occurred at 1 a.m. on Friday morning following a citizen's complaint to the Norwich Police Station. Wright was found with loose change on his person, and after being processed he was held pending arraignment at Norwich City Court.