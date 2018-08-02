DSS requests rate increase for foster parents

NORWICH – Citing rates far below those of other counties across the state, the Chenango County Department of Social Services is looking to increase the day rates for foster parents who bear a financial burden caring for children in foster care.

According to DSS Commissioner Bette Osborne, foster parents in Chenango County are earning $4 to $5 less per day than counties at the top of the maximum state aid rate, and that may be driving folks out of foster care while discouraging new people from joining.

Foster parents in Chenango County are finding it difficult, if not impossible, to care for foster kids at the current day rate, she said.

“We’ve lost some good foster parents to other counties,” said Osborne, explaining that foster parents in Chenango County don’t necessarily have to be part of Chenango County’s foster care system. “We had some in Greene who are now fostering for Broome County because they’re given a better rate.”