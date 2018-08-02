Oxford IC2 promotes student opportunity

OXFORD – The advisory board of the Innovative Community Collaborative (IC2) of Greater Chenango County held a quarterly project overview on Wednesday to provide updates on four initiatives of the Oxford-based IC2 committee as it prepares to enter its fourth year.

About 20 attendees were at the presentations held in the Oxford Academy Board Room to hear updates and brainstorm ideas pertaining to IC2's Work-Based Learning program, Pathways Plus program, RoboRaveNY, and Badging/Micro-Credentialing.

Work-Based Learning

Speaking first, Work-Based Learning Administrator Craig Tefft discussed the program which invites Oxford students aged 16 and up to work at businesses in the community during the school year for 10 to 12 hours a week.

Tefft said the Work-Based Learning program – which was the first innovative of IC2's in 2015 – opens student's eyes to opportunities in Chenango County while better connecting local businesses to Oxford schools.

Expecting 15-17 students to participate in the coming school year, Tefft said the program requires participating students to attend every class and to be motivated. On the employers' side, an understanding that the program is a learning experience and a willingness to meet regularly with Tefft are expected.