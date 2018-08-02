Towns consider replacement of New Berlin ambulance services

NEW BERLIN – The Village of New Berlin ambulance could end service this year after contracting municipalities were asked to pay 25 percent more in costs.

The service is currently managed by the Village of New Berlin and contracts with three neighboring municipalities. But due to loss of income, village and town officials are searching for possible private alternatives.

The New Berlin Ambulance Service is paid for by a contract between the Village of New Berlin, the Town of New Berlin, the Town of Columbus and the Town of Pittsfield.

Town of New Berlin officials said the service currently covers a 12-15 mile radius around the Village of New Berlin. The towns of New Berlin, Columbus and Pittsfield collectively pay about $100,800 to the village for coverage, and according to village documents, from June 2017 through May 2018 the service has cost the village $399,216.