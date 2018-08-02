Springbrook to host tryouts for Special Olympics soccer team

ONEONTA – The Springbrook Scorpions Special Olympics soccer team, who recently earned a bronze medal as Team NY at the Special Olympics USA Games, will host tryouts from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on August 7 and 8. The soccer tryouts and participation on the team are free and open to the public. Tryouts will be held at The School at Springbrook’s soccer field on the organization’s main campus at 105 Campus Drive in Oneonta, NY.

Interested athletes do not need to receive services from Springbrook to participate. This opportunity is available to any athletes eight years of age and older who have been identified by an agency or medical professional as having an intellectual disability; or have a cognitive delay as determined by standardized measures; or have significant learning or vocational problems due to cognitive delays which require or have required specially-designed instruction.