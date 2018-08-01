Norwich teacher charged with stealing funds says she took less than accused of

NORWICH – The Norwich City School District teacher facing forgery and theft charges appeared in court on Monday, and told officials she may have only taken a portion of what she’s accused of stealing.

Rebecca Evans, 49, of Norwich, was the former Purple Tornado Community Team Treasurer before being charged with third-degree grand larceny, and second-degree forgery, two class D felonies.

According to Norwich City School District officials, Evans stole $7615.38 during her time as treasurer by forging names on checks for fraudulent transactions.