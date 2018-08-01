6th annual Cops on Top to raise money for Special Olympics Friday

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 1st, 2018

NORWICH – This Friday morning members of local law enforcement will team-up with the Norwich Dunkin’ Donuts for the sixth annual Cops on Top fundraiser benefitting Special Olympics athletes.

From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 members of New York State Police, Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, and Norwich Police Department will join Special Olympic athletes and staff at the Norwich Dunkin Donuts, located at 5697 NY-12, seeking donations from customers of any amount.

100 percent of donations will go towards Special Olympics athletes.


