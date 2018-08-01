Goats grab both in series-opening double dip

BINGHAMTON – The Hartford Yard Goats nabbed a pair of one-run wins against the Rumble Ponies Tuesday evening at NYSEG Stadium. The Double-A Rockies never trailed in game one, but needed a pair of runs to comeback victorious in the nightcap. The Yard Goats have defeated the Rumble Ponies in nine straight contests.

Game One – Hartford 6, Binghamton 1

In a home run-filled opener, the Yard Goats led wire-to-wire for their eighth straight win against the Rumble Ponies. Facing Harold Gonzalez, the Yard Goats opened the scoring in the second inning with back-to-back home runs. Dom Nunez took Gonzalez’s 3-0 offer and sent it over the right field fence, his eighth longball of the year. On Gonzalez’s next pitch, Roberto Ramos blasted an opposite field homer down the left field line, making it 2-0 Hartford.

Gonzalez (0-4) labored through six innings on Tuesday, dropping his fourth straight start. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits. Facing the opposing pitcher Ryan Castellani with two outs in the fourth, Gonzalez allowed a single, extending the inning for Mylz Jones. The Yard Goats third basemen took advantage of the at bat, tripling home two to extend Hartford’s lead.

Castellani (6-7), meanwhile, sparkled in his six frames. He allowed five hits, but just one run – a Joey Terdoslavich solo home run to begin the fourth inning. In his first duel against the Rumble Ponies this season, Castellani didn’t issue a free pass and struck out five. The right-hander garnered three 1-2-3 innings, and at one point retired 13 of 14 Rumble Ponies.

Joe Zangi worked a perfect top of the seventh out of Binghamton’s bullpen, while Scott Griggs failed to complete the bottom of the seventh for Hartford. After recording the inning’s first out, Griggs allowed a double to Urena and a pinch-hit single to Josh Allen, closing the gap to 6-2. Griggs then issued a walk to Andrew Ely and plunked Andres Gimenez, bringing the tying run to the plate in the form of Joey Terdoslavich. Hartford Manager Warren Schaeffer yanked Griggs and turned to Reid Humphreys. Down to the final strike, Terdoslavich cleared the bases with a double off the left-center field wall, making it a one-run game. Kevin Taylor lined out to centerfield with Terdoslavich on second, ending the game and giving Humphreys his first save of the season

Game Two – Hartford 2, Binghamton 1

The Rumble Ponies failed to snap their losing streak against the Yard Goats in the nightcap, despite scoring first. With Sean Nolin on the bump for Hartford, Jhoan Urena and Patrick Biondi each collected one out singles in the second inning. With runners on the corners and two outs, Binghamton pitcher Kevin McGowan helped his own cause, doubling in Urena to give Binghamton the first run.

The Yard Goats answered quickly in the next half inning. After a one out double by Mylz Jones, Sam Hilliard sent a hard-hit ball to deep centerfield chasing Patrick Biondi to the warning track. Binghamton’s centerfielder got to the baseball but dropped it in front of the wall, earning Hilliard an RBI double.

With the game tied in the fourth inning, Chris Rabago’s sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner. His fly ball to centerfield plated Omar Carrizalez, who doubled earlier in the frame and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Nolin tossed the first three innings of game two, allowing just the McGowan RBI single. He struck out five and issued two walks.

McGowan (0-2) lasted four innings and allowed both Yard Goats runs. He whiffed six batters and walked a pair.

Mitch Horacek (2-1) was one of five Yard Goats pitchers to toss in the nightcap. He put up a scoreless sixth and struck out two to pick up the victory.

Matt Pierpont’s perfect seventh inning preserved Hartford’s one-run lead and earned him his 27th save of the season.

Binghamton (49-59) and Hartford continue their four-game series on Wednesday evening. RHP Scott Copeland tosses for the Ponies against Yard Goats RHP Jesus Tinoco with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Joey Terdoslavich finished 3-for-4 with 4 RBI in game one. Patrick Biondi’s eight-game on-base streak was snapped in game one. The last time Binghamton beat Hartford was on May 7. The Rumble Ponies have lost four consecutive games. Kevin McGowan’s RBI hit is the second run-scoring knock from a Rumble Ponies pitcher this week (Mickey Jannis).