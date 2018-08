CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Health Department completed their annual lead poisoning prevention education walk, distributing door hangers with health facts about lead poisoning.

The walk began in May, with a total of 17 staff participants from the Public Health Nursing and Environmental Health Departments. Staff visited 9 towns in Chenango County including the City of Norwich distributing door hangers with the lead poisoning prevention educational message, “Let’s get the Lead out!”