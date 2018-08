SOUTH NEW BERLIN – After the former South New Berlin American Legion building was sold and became an antique shop in 2016, the legion's Veterans Monument – weighing 2,000 lb. and embedded four feet in the ground – remained behind.

That was until July 2018, when South New Berlin (SNB) American Legion Historian George Clum, legion member Ken Jones, and volunteers Nick McKie and Paul White decided it was time to move the monument to a new location: the Riverside Cemetery in South New Berlin.