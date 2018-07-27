Franklin Auto Club rolls into Earlville

EARLVILLE – On Monday, July 30, beginning at 2 p.m., the Franklin Auto Club will roll into Earlville with their antique automobiles.

The public is welcome to come and view this scene from the past, as antique automobiles will be lined up the streets of Earlville, and parked in front of the opera house’s historic storefronts.

No RSVP needed, guests are welcome at any time throughout the event.

Also feel free to stop in any time to see what’s going on, tell us what you like, bring your lunch and eat in our courtyard or just become a part of history by participating in Earlville Opera House events.