Fire departments face volunteer shortage crisis

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 27th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – Despite relentless recruiting efforts, local fire department are hurting for volunteers, and fire officials say it spells trouble for departments across the county.

Chenango County Fire Coordinator Matthew Beckwith recently discussed the volunteer shortage crisis with members of the county’s safety and rules committee, warning them that municipalities may face tough decisions unless more volunteers step up.

“It’s not just something that’s local. This is going on statewide,” Beckwith told the committee. “We have been in a very steady decline in the fire service. Our volunteer numbers are dwindling.”

Even in the City of Norwich, the largest fire department in the county, Fire Chief Jan Papelino has just 12-15 volunteers. At departments in small townships that rely entirely on volunteers, numbers are much worse.


