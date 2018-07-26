Renowned author and soldier holds seminar in Sherburne

SHERBURNE – A renowned author and soldier came to Sherburne on Friday and spoke to teachers, law enforcement, and community members about topics including sheepdogs, sleep deprivation, and policies impacting the performance of local law enforcement.

On July 20, retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army Dave Grossman came to the Sherburne-Earlville High School Auditorium to share his experience and knowledge without charge for those interested in attending.

The seminar was approximately seven hours long, and it encouraged the individuals to serve their communities.

The first half of the seminar was dedicated towards school safety, where Grossman discussed the five D's in school shootings, Denial, Deter, Detect, Delay, and Destroy.

Grossman said denial is the enemy and it has no survival value, deter school shootings by putting police officers in schools, detect a possible shooter by give teachers and administrators regular access to law enforcement, delay shooters by ensuring classrooms have a single point of entry and conduct realistic active shooter drills so teachers know how to respond, and destroy shooters by encouraging police officers to carry a firearm off duty, equip police officers with patrol rifles, put smoke grenades in every cop car, have police carry extra magazines, use helicopters, and encourage citizens to stay armed and vigilant.