Canasawacta Valley Free Methodist Church announces summer events

NORWICH – Lead Pastor at the Canasawacta Valley Free Methodist Church (cvfree) Jen Westervelt has announced free upcoming summer events hosted by the church that are open to the public to attend.

On Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29, cvfree will welcome Christian rapper Jordan Copas as part of its cvfree in the city weekend.

The weekend will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening when Copas will play basketball and mingle with attendees at the Norwich YMCA. Copas will also play basketball and mingle from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Weiler Park. Both sessions are free and open to the public to attend.